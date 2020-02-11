Nirbhaya gang rape & murder case: SC issues notices to 4 death row convicts

It also granted liberty to the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of these convict.

The 3-judge bench also said the pendency of the appeal filed by the Centre and Delhi government before it would not be an impediment for the trial court in issuing fresh date for execution of the convicts.

Next hearing in the case will be taken up on February 13 when the court will decide if all covicts will be hanged together or separately.

Meanwhile, one of the four convicts, Vinay Sharma, approached the Supreme Court today challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President. Vinay, through his counsel A P Singh, has also sought commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment.

