Nirbhaya convicts hanged till death

All four convicts in Nirbhaya gang rape case were hanged to death at Tihar jail in Delhi on Friday morning. They are Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur and Mukesh Singh. Earlier on Thursday, Delhi High Court dismissed a last-minute plea by the convicts seeking stay on execution.



Nirbhaya, a para-medic student, was gang raped by six men in a moving bus in South West Delhi in December 2012. The woman later came to be known as ‘Nirbhaya, the fearless one.’

This is for the first time that four men were hanged together in Tihar Jail – South Asia’s largest prison complex, which houses more than 16,000 inmates. Another accused killed himself in jail and the sixth – a juvenile – was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.