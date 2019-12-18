Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court rejects review petition

A 3-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, said there are no grounds to review the 2017 verdict and the contentions raised by convict Akshay Kumar Singh were already considered by the top court in the main judgment.

The bench, also comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna, said the review petition is not “re-hearing of appeal over and over again” and the top court had already considered the mitigating and aggravating circumstances, while upholding the death penalty.

The apex court said it found “no error” on the face of the main judgment requiring any review.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court directed Tihar jail authorities to seek response from the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case on whether they are filing mercy pleas against their executions with the President of India.

