The execution has been scheduled for 7 am on January 22 at Tihar Jail. The decision comes seven years after the gruesome rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora, who issued the death warrants, said the convicts can use their legal remedies within 14 days. The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta.