Nine Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists killed by security forces in Shopian district of J&K in last 24 hours

With this, the security forces have eliminated nine Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir during the past 24 hours. Five Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists were killed on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh while speaking to media said that the elimination of terrorists is a big success for the security forces who in continued crackdowns against terrorism have eliminated 22 terrorists including six top commanders in nine big operations during the last two weeks in the Kashmir Valley.

Public Relations Officer Defence Col. Rajesh Kalia said that four dead bodies of terrorists were recovered along with arms & ammunition from the encounter site.

The identification of the slain terrorists is being ascertained.