Nine best Traditional side dishes to complement with roti

Roti or sometimes called chapati is the stable bread of India. Besides being just a staple food, it now becomes one of the best and easily digestible diet foods as well. Many complain that they have the same old boring roti and sabzi at their dinner every day. Also, you must have seen many of your office colleagues do not like to have the same roti and vegetable curry daily.

If you are tired of having the same dish every day with roti, this article is for you. Here you can know about the various side dishes that can be tired out with roti. Is your roti in the roti maker ready? Serve it smoking hot with these finger-licking side dishes.

List of side dishes

You must be wondering where to begin with! Starting from chicken to pulses, here is a shortlist of all the heavenly side dishes that you can try out with a freshly prepared roti straight from the roti maker! You can try Rotimatic, it can puff delicious rotis for you.

Let’s start!

Shahi paneer

Paneer is a fresh mould of cheese prepared from cow’s milk and is widely used in Indian cuisine. Especially those who are vegetarian, have more paneer. This popular paneer dish is a thick gravy of cream and tomato puree topped with some coriander leaves or parsley. The mixture of the Indian spices along with the taste of paneer makes it delicious.

Vegetarian korma

For all those who like vegetables with roti, this dish is exclusively for you! The dish is loaded with potatoes, carrots, cashews, jalapenos, tomatoes, green peas and bell peppers. The final touch is that of heavy cream that makes it saucier. You can add the vegetables according to your choice. The amount of spices depends upon your taste.

Chicken makhani

This is a heartfelt dish for all the chicken lovers where you can feel the smooth texture of the chicken along with the sweet and sour gravy. Basically, it has a lot of tomato sauce in it and onion paste. The ginger and garlic paste with red chillies add magic to the dish. Besides roti, chicken makhani also goes well with any other kinds of Indian bread like naan, tandoori roti, and the like.

Punjabi such an urad dal

When it comes to everyday food, dal is another go-to food in the list of almost every Indian household. Also, it is a very common pairing with roti. Again, it is a very comforting dish for a cold day. Apart from the other dals, urad dal is thicker and sticky inconsistency. You can add some tomatoes, green chillies, chopped ginger and garlic for the topping of this dish.

Authentic saag paneer

This is a very old and classic dish of India, especially North India. Also known as palak paneer, for this dish, you have to cut the paneer into fine cube-like shapes. Then, gather some fresh spinach, wash it, chop it and make a fine paste of it into the mixer. Most Indian families prefer this with roti. Also, it can be considered as a very good festive food for all vegetarians.

Aloo Tujia

Looking at the name some of you may be reluctant to try this out because of the amount of calories associated with this dish. But again, forget the calorie intake for a day and try this out. It’s heavenly! Simple yet super tasty! Cut the potatoes into cube shapes and mix it up with the Indian spices. Top it with coriander leaves and serve it hot! You are sure to lick your fingers!

Chicken korma

Again, this is a typical north Indian dish where the chicken is simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce made up of ginger, garlic, onion and cashew paste. If you want it spicier, you can add more chillies or cayenne. What else can be a better party dish when you call your friends into the house!

Vegetarian kofta curry

Basically, koftas are what we call meatballs in general. Meatballs need not be with meat or chicken all the time. They can be with veggies too. This is a vegetarian version of what normally meatballs should be. For those who are highly conscious about your health and want to slim down, this is a perfect brunch dish for you. Do not forget to serve yourself this kofta curry with freshly made rotis from the roti maker. The rotis puffed through the roti maker are awesome and adds a taste to your kofta curry. Checking recent rotimatic reviews on pcmag.com will help you to use these devices in a better way

Indian eggplant Bharta

Indeed, North India has some very special complimentary dishes that can be easily tried out with roti. And this eggplant Bharta is no less. Made out of eggplant and tomato, the dish is seasoned with cumin, garlic, turmeric and ginger. By now, you already have a lot of dishes that you can have with roti. Prepare any one dish that you want to and have a delicious meal with roti! Happy fooding!