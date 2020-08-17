NIA nabs two accused in FICN Bagdogra Case

The case was registered by NIA on 12th March this year based on a seizure made by DRI of Counterfeit Indian Paper Currency Notes of face value Rs.4,0,1000/- from arrested accused persons viz. Gulam Mortuja and Shajatur Rahman in Siliguri.

The investigation revealed that Gulam Mortuja was part of a well-organized syndicate of FICN circulators who were spread across the nation.

Investigation has also revealed that this syndicate ran several agents to circulate FICN in India.

In this connection, accused Md. Baitullah and Md. Mukhtar were two main agents working for Gulam Mortaza for circulation of FICN.

Accordingly, surveillance was mounted and after a night-long operation, these two agents were located and arrested today morning.

Searches were also conducted at their hideouts and incriminating material as well as electronic evidence has been seized.

Further investigation in the case is continued.