The charge sheet also names people who were arrested from Pulwama for providing shelter and shooting the last video of Adil Dar, the suicide bomber who used around 200 kgs of explosives in the vehicle that rammed into the CRPF convoy near Lethpora in South Kashmir.

The “blind case” was solved by the NIA after piecing together the electronic evidence and statements of terrorists arrested in different cases. As many as seven people have been arrested so far by the NIA in this case.