NIA conducts searches in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case

 The searches were conducted at the residences of 5 accused persons viz. Mohamed Aslam, Abdul Latheef, Nazarudheen Sha, Ramzan P. and Muhammed Mansoor. These accused persons conspired with the already arrested accused and facilitated smuggling of gold  through import cargo addressed to the UAE Consulate General, and its disposal.

During searches, several electronic items and documents have been seized. So far, 21 accused have been arrested in the case. Further investigation in the case continues.

By Neeraj Singh

 

 

 

 

 

 

