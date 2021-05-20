NHPC organizes massive COVID vaccination camp for Central Power Sector employees & their family members

Following the call for large scale COVID vaccination by Hon’ble Prime Minister and as per directions of R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) (Power and New & Renewable Energy) & Minister of State (Skill Development and Entrepreneurship), Government of India, NHPC Limited , Central Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Power organised a two-day vaccination camp at National Power Training Institute (NPTI), Badarpur from 18th to 19th May 2021 in association with Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi for employees (including contract employees and security personnel) and family members (18-44 years) of Ministry of Power, Govt of India, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Govt. of India and various CPSUs/ organizations under Ministry of Power and MNRE in Delhi / NCR region. The first dose of left out employees and family members between 45 to 60 years was also given.

A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC alongwith officials of NHPC, NPTI and Apollo Hospitals during Covid 19 vaccination camp at NPTI, Badarpur, Delhi

A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC visited the vaccination venue on the first day and expressed his gratitude to the NHPC team involved in setting up the camp for their dedication during this crisis period. He further thanked Apollo Hospitals for their association and to NPTI for providing the venue for the vaccination camp.

The two-day vaccination camp witnessed the largest vaccinations by NHPC during a vaccination drive wherein 1270 persons from MOP, NHPC, NTPC, IREDA, NPTI, BHEL, REC, THDC, PTC, CVPPPL, BBMB and UPL received first dosage of Covishield vaccine.

The vaccination camp was organised for the safety of power sector personnel so that uninterrupted power supply on a 24×7 basis is ensured.

