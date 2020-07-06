NHAI to undertake performance assessment & ranking of highways in country

The assessment audit and ranking of the National Highways is aimed to take corrective recourse, wherever needed, to improve the quality and provide higher level of service to highway commuters.

The assessment parameters are based on different international practices and studies for benchmarking highway performances in Indian context.

The criteria for the assessment have been broadly categorised in three main heads. They are – Highway Efficiency, Highway Safety and User Services.

On the basis of outcome of the assessment, the authority will undertake a comprehensive analysis and decide on the level of intervention required to enhance the overall service quality.

Additionally, important parameters like operating speed, access control, time taken at toll plaza, road signages, road markings, and accident rate will also be considered while conducting the assessment.

The score obtained by each Corridor in each of the parameter will provide a feedback and corrective recourse for higher standards of operation, better safety and user experience to improve existing highways.

