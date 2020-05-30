NHAI to develop 57 stretches of National Highway in every State to educate Highway Engineers

These model stretches will have all the required safety and aesthetic features like Road Signs, Road Markings, Road Furniture and Safety Items, pedestrian facilities, Street Lighting, Plantation and CCTV cameras at all vulnerable locations.

Road Transport and Highways Ministry said, with all these features, the model stretch shall look like a perfect textbook version of model road.

Some of the NH sections identified for development as Model Stretches are Dausa to Jaipur, Jalandhar to Amritsar, Srinagar to Banihal, Varansi Ring Road and Brahmputra Bridge to Guwahati.

NHAI has issued policy guidelines to help its Regional Officers and Project Directors to identify and plan the development of Model Stretches and ensure completion in a timely manner.