NHAI develops ‘Harit Path’ app for Green Highways

The App will also be used to monitor location, growth, species details, maintenance activities, targets and achievements of each of the PSU’s field units for every plant under the Highway plantation projects. Harit Path was inaugurated by the Union Minister for Road and Transport, Nitin Gadkari on Friday (August 21).

NHAI had also recently undertaken a nation-wide plantation drive, Harit Bharat Sankalp, under which it planted over 25 lakh plants in 25 days along the stretches of the National Highways across the country.

Highway contractors have been made accountable for proper upkeep and maintenance of the plantations.

Under a unique initiative, the payment to the contractors for the plantation work has been linked with the growth of the plants.