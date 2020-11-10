NGT bans sale & use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR region

A bench headed by the tribunal’s chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said that the ban will be applicable in cities and towns where the air quality is in poor category.



The NGT, however, allowed the sale of green crackers in cities and towns where air quality is moderate or below but said bursting of crackers will be restricted to two hours during festivals like Diwali, Chhath, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.



Currently, the state governments have their own set of guidelines with regard to permitting or banning the sale and use of firecrackers during the festive season.

