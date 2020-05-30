Next phase of Operation ‘Samudra Setu’ will commence from June 1

In this phase, INS Jalashwa will repatriate 700 personnel from Colombo, Sri Lanka to Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu and subsequently repatriate another 700 personnel from Malè, Maldives to Tuticorin.

Indian Navy has already repatriated 1,488 Indian nationals from Malè to Kochi during the previous phase of operations. Indian Missions in Sri Lanka and Maldives are preparing a list of Indian nationals to be evacuated and will facilitate their embarkation after requisite medical screening.

COVID-related social distancing norms will be followed onboard and evacuees would be provided basic amenities and medical facilities during the sea-passage.

After disembarkation at Tuticorin, the evacuated personnel will be entrusted to the care of state authorities. This operation is being undertaken in close coordination with External Affairs Ministry, Home Ministry, Health Ministry and various other government agencies.