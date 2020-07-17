Newly elected Rajya Sabha members to take oath on July 22

For the first time, administration of oath will be done in the chamber of the House during inter-session. Subscribing to oath or affirmation is usually done either during the session or in the chamber of the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, if the House is not in session.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu has decided to this effect, keeping in view resumption of meetings by the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and keen interest expressed by the new members to participate in such meetings.

Some newly elected or re-elected members of Rajya Sabha like Dr. K. Keshava Rao and Tiruchi Siva are the Chairman of Parliamentary Committees, who, without being administered oath or affirmation, cannot convene the meetings of the Committees.

In view of the recent election of 61 members from 20 States to the Rajya Sabha and the requirement of social distancing, the oath or affirmation will be administered by the Chairman in the chamber of Rajya Sabha.