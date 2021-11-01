Newgen Software launches OmniDocs Mobile 11.0

Newgen Software has launched OmniDocs Mobile 11.0, an upgraded version of its OmniDocs mobile app.

The latest version of the software facilitates advanced image processing capabilities for optimized capture and compression. It offers users the ability to capture quality images under optimum size and control asset quality to optimize disk space usage. Furthermore, it utilizes the latest OS features for improved operation, usability, and user experience. The upgraded version of the OmniDocs mobile application is supported on the latest versions of Android and iOS platforms.

Newgen Software Technologies is a software products company offering a platform that enables organisations to develop applications addressing their strategic business needs.

