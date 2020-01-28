New Zealand PM Ardern sets September 19 as election date

Ardern’s centre-left Labour Party-led coalition came to power in 2017 and is seeking a second term. An election has to take place by the coming November.

Ardern’s 2017 campaign focusing on positive messaging and connecting directly with voters unexpectedly brought her coalition to power.

The 39-year-old leader has since won praise globally for her views on issues such as women’s rights, climate change and diversity. She was widely commended for swiftly tightening gun laws following a mass shooting in two Christchurch mosques last year.

