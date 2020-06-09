New Zealand cuts research in Antarctica to keep it COVID-19 free

The government agency, Antarctica New Zealand, told the BBC on Tuesday that it was dropping 23 of the 36 research projects.

Only long-term science monitoring, essential operational activity and planned maintenance will go ahead.

The upcoming research season runs from October to March.

“As COVID-19 sweeps the planet, only one continent remains untouched and (we) are focused on keeping it that way,” Antarctica New Zealand told the BBC.

The organisation’s chief executive Sarah Williamson said the travel limits and a strict managed isolation plan were the key factors for keeping Scott Base – New Zealand’s research facility – virus free.

“Antarctica New Zealand is committed to maintaining and enhancing the quality of New Zealand’s Antarctic scientific research. However, current circumstances dictate that our ability to support science is extremely limited this season” she said.

Earlier in April, Australia announced that it would scale back its activity in the 2020-21 summer season.

This included decreasing operational capacity and delaying work on some major projects.