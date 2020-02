New Zealand bowled out for 348 in first innings

Resuming at the overnight score of 216 for 5, New Zealand added 132 runs on the morning session of the third day.

Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for New Zealand with 89. Ishant Sharma claimed his 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, returning figures of 5 wickets for 68 runs.

New Zealand, thus, took 183 runs to lead over India in the first innings. The last three wickets for NZ added 123 runs.