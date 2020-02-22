New Zealand 216-5 at stumps on day 2 of first Test

Kane Williamson (89) top-scored, while Ross Taylor (44) too chipped in with a useful contribution. BJ Watling (14) and Colin de Grandhomme (4) were at the crease during the break as New Zealand took a 51-run lead.

India pacer Ishant Sharma (3/31) took three wickets, dismissing both the openers — Tom Blundell (30) and Tom Latham (11) and milestone man Ross Taylor (44), while Mohammed Shami (1/61) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/60) snapped one each. Earlier, resuming at an overnight score of 122 for 5, India lost the rest of the five wickets adding just 43 runs.

Tim Southee (4/49) and Kyle Jamieson (4/39) claimed four wickets each, while Trent Boult (1/57) snapped one.

Brief Score:

India 1st Innings: 165 allout in 68.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 46; Kyle Jamieson 4/39).

New Zealand 1st innings: 216 for 5 in 71.1 overs (Kane Williamson 89; Ishant Sharma 3/31).