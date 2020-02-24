New Way to Flex Your Style with Galaxy Z Flip

Introducing the year’s hottest fit – Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The all-new smartphone features an iconic form factor that’s perfectly compact and will change the shape of the future.

Engineered with first-of-its-kind foldable glass, Galaxy Z Flip bends the laws of physics, and features a 17.01 cm (6.7-inch) display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand. Designed with an innovative Hideaway Hinge and custom-built UX, Galaxy Z Flip provides elegant new ways to capture, share and experience content. From its stylish design to its flexible camera experience, Galaxy Z Flip opens up a new decade of foldable mobile innovation.

At a media event in Gurugram, journalists got a chance to get up, close and personal with the Galaxy Z Flip. The smartphone that can stand on its own, made heads turn and had the journalists excited about the iconic form factor.

Here are some photographs from the media event.

Consumers can pre-book Galaxy Z Flip on the Samsung e-shop and select retail stores starting February 21. The Galaxy Z Flip will be available for consumers in India at INR 1,09,999.