New procedure for registration, approval, etc. of certain entities deferred to 1st October, 2020

Accordingly, the entities approved/ registered/ notified under section 10(23C), 12AA, 35 and 80G of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act) would be required to file intimation within three months from 1st October, 2020, i.e, by 31st December, 2020. Further, the amended procedure for approval/ registration/ notification of new entities shall also apply from 1st October, 2020.

The necessary legislative amendments in this regard shall be proposed in due course.

Various representations were received in the finance ministry expressing concerns over the implementation of the new procedure from 1st June, 2020 due to the outbreak of novel corona virus (COVID-19) and consequent lockdown.

There have been a number of requests to defer the applicability of the new procedure.

It may be noted that The Finance Act, 2020 rationalized the procedure relating to approval/ registration/ notification of certain entities referred to in sections 10(23C), 12AA, 35 and 80G of the Act, with effect from 1st June, 2020.

As per the new procedure, the entities already approved/ registered/ notified under these sections would be required to file intimation within three months, i.e, by 31st August, 2020.

Further, the procedure for approval/ registration/ notification of new entities has also been rationalized with effect from 1st June, 2020.