New OTT named “NJOYMAX” is getting launching by Shalimar productions: Tilok kothari

Shalimar Productions Ltd has announced that the company is to soon launch its OTT platform – “NJOYMAX”. Through this platform, Shalimar look to bring a variety of family-friendly mainstream & regional media content directly to the consumers.Managing Director Tilok kothari gave this information.

He said, ‘Company has exciting plans for NJOYMAX as a platform for secure content delivery as well as have chalked out plans to include off-beat, multi-lingual, mythological & experiential media content for consumers to directly experience.’

He also said, ‘Initially the application will be available only on Android mobile devices & tablets. The development of a Web-browser based platform for NJOYMAX is also underway & it will be introduced shortly after the Android app’s Launch. NJOYMAX app will further come to iOS later this year.’

While Executive Director Kiran shergill said that,’ The Company will initially tie up with vendors for media content for its App & plans to grow its content library gradually. While the Company library is being expanded & curated, NJOYMAX will be available Completely Free of Cost for a Limited Time.’

India is currently the fastest growing OTT market in the world. Video on demand through OTT is expected to replace the traditional platforms, namely radio, cable, cinemas & theatres. The current pandemic situation has only accelerated the disruption & made the process achievable rather sooner.

In a study by RBSA Advisors, Indian OTT space is expected to grow manifold to $12.5 bn by 2030, from the current size of $1.5 bn. We are targeting the Indian language speaking populace from Tier 2, Tier 3 & Tier 4 cities which are expected to drive the next growth in the OTT landscape.

Shalimar Productions ended at Rs0.52 apiece up by Rs0.01 or 1.96% on Sensex.

