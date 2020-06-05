New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System to be India’s approach at UNSC: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar asserted that India’s overall objective during the fresh tenure in the UN Security Council will be the achievement of N.O.R.M.S. , New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System. He said this today at the launch event of a brochure outlining India’s priorities for its forthcoming campaign to secure an elected seat in the UN Security Council.

The election for the UN Security Council is slated to be held on 17th of this month.

As a single endorsed candidate of the Asia-Pacific Group, India’s candidature is very likely to succeed. This would be the nation’s eighth term in the UN Security Council which will begin from January next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jaishankar referred to the international context that the Security Council will confront, with regard to both new and continuing traditional challenges to international peace and security.

He said , the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has further contributed to a more complex international economic and political environment, including by limiting the capacity of States to respond to local, regional and global challenges.

External Affairs Minister emphasized India’s long-standing role as a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law.

New opportunities for progress, an effective response to international terrorism, reforming the multilateral system, comprehensive approach to international peace and security and promoting technology with a human touch as a driver of solutions have been underlined as the key priorities for the country in its stance at the UN Security Council.

