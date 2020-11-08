New online system of MSME/Udyam Registration stands the test of Time & Technology

New online system of MSME/Udyam Registration launched by Union MSME Ministry, w.e.f. 1st July, 2020, has stood the test of Time & Technology as more than 11 lakh MSMEs have successfully registered themselves by now.

It may be stated that Ministry of MSME had revised the definition of MSMEs and process of registration w.e.f. 1st July, 2020. It also launched a new portal for MSME/Udyam registration (https://udyamregistration.gov.in). Since then, the portal is working smoothly. In a major first, this portal is seamlessly integrated with CBDT and GST networks as also with the GeM. It may be noted that through this integration, now MSME registration is a totally paperless exercise.

Ministry has instructed all of its Field Establishments such as MSME-Development Institutes, MSME Technology Centers, NSIC, KVIC, Coir Board to extend full support to entrepreneurs for Udyam Registration. Similarly, all District Magistrates and District Industries Centers have been requested to expedite registration by the MSMEs. Grievances of MSMEs relating to registration are being handled by CHAMPIONS’ platform through its network of Central Control Room and 68 State Control Rooms across the country.

As per the analysis of the registrations till October 31, 2020 (more than 10 Lakh), the trend and broad picture is as follows:-

• 3.72 lakh enterprises have registered under Manufacturing category whereas 6.31 lakh enterprises under Service sector.

• The share of Micro Enterprises is 93.17% whereas Small and Medium Enterprises are 5.62% and 1.21% respectively.

• 7.98 lakh enterprises are owned by Male whereas 1.73 lakh enterprises by Female entrepreneurs.

• 11,188 enterprises are owned by Divyangjan entrepreneurs.

• The Top 5 Industrial sectors of registrations are – Food Products, Textile, Apparel, Fabricated Metal products and Machinery & equipments.

• 1,01,03,512 persons have been given employment by these registered units.

• 5 leading States for Udyam registrations are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

• Registration without PAN is permitted upto 31.03.2021 as a transitional arrangement.

• Similarly, Registration without GST number is also permitted upto 31.03.2021 as a transitional arrangement.

Enterprises which are not yet registered, should register themselves to avail the benefits of Ministry of MSME and other Government agencies. The registration is free of cost and should be done only on the Government portal showing .gov.in.

Entrepreneurs are again advised to be careful of fake and misleading agencies and websites/portals. For any assistance, entrepreneurs can contact nearby DICs or CHAMPIONS’ Control Rooms of the Ministry or can write on our portal https://champions.gov.in.