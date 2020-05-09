New Indian envoy to Sri Lanka flies to Colombo with medical supplies

Gopal Baglay, who arrived in Colombo on Friday on a special flight carrying another gift consignment of medical supply, said that his arrival with medicines represent strong commitment of India to stand with Sri Lanka in facing various challenges.

The new high commissioner said he has brought with him message from the leadership and people of India to deepen the long-standing friendship with Sri Lanka and to strengthen overall cooperation.

India’s envoy to Sri Lanka said India as closest maritime neighbor, has always been the first responder to any crisis in Sri Lanka. He also stated that the mission entrusted to him highlights the very high significance of steadfast friendship, solidarity and cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

Gopal Baglay said that India’s continued commitment to share its resources with friends and partner nations even at a time of scarcity of medical products and supply chain disruptions, is in line with the dictum of ‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’.

Gopal Baglay was named new high commissioner in January but his assumption of post was delayed in wake of COVID crisis. Before taking over his new assignment, he was working with Prime minister office.