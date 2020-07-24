New health warnings for all tobacco products to come into effect from Dec. 1

In a statement, the ministry said, new warnings will come into effect from December 1 this year.

The text messages that will be printed on the packs are – ‘tobacco causes painful death’.



It said, any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production and supply of cigarettes or any tobacco products will ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed.



The images, details of the specified health warnings and the Rules are available at www.mohfw.gov.in.



The ministry said, violation of the provision is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products act.