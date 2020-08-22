New feature added in Arogya Setu App to facilitate safe functioning of business and economy

The Open API Service of Aarogya Setu, addresses the risk of COVID-19 infections and will assist businesses and the economy to return to normalcy.



The new service can be availed by organizations and business entities, which are registered in India with more than 50 employees. Organizations can easily check the health status of their employees on a real time basis using new technology.



Aarogya Setu has been powering India’s fight against COVID-19 since its launch on 2nd of April this year. The app has now emerged as the most downloaded contact tracing app in the world, with more than 15 crore users.



