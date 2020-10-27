New Delhi: Third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue underway | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

From the Indian side, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar are leading the delegation.



United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper are leading the US delegation. Both the Secretaries earlier paid tributes at National War Memorial.



The visiting US Secretaries will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Ministerial Dialogue.



The First two plus two dialogue was held in New Delhi in September 2018 and the Second in Washington DC in 2019.



The agenda for the Third dialogue will cover all bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.



The Third Annual two plus two Ministerial Dialogue will focus on advancing the Indo-US comprehensive global strategic partnership.



It will also deliberate on further strengthening cooperation to promote stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world.



As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, the two countries nourish deep rooted democratic traditions and bond.



The growth in partnership reflects deepening strategic convergence on host of issues including energy, aviation, science, space, infrastructure and health.



The dialogue in just over two years span demonstrates high level commitment by both the countries towards the shared diplomatic and security objectives.

