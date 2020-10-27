New Delhi: Third India-US 2+2 Dialogue to be held today | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

New Delhi: Third India-US 2+2 Dialogue to be held today

From the Indian side, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will lead the delegations.

Secretary Pompeo and Secretary Esper will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday afternoon after the 2 plus 2 Ministerial meeting.

The first two 2+2 dialogues were held in New Delhi in September 2018 and in Washington DC in 2019. The agenda for the third Dialogue will cover all bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.



The third annual India-US, 2 plus 2 Ministerial Dialogue will focus on advancing the Indo-US comprehensive global strategic partnership.

It will also deliberate on further strengthening cooperation to promote stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the World. As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, the two countries nourish deep rooted democratic traditions and bond.

The growth in partnership reflects deepening strategic convergence on host of issues including energy, aviation, science, space , infrastructure and health.

The dialogue in just over two years span demonstrates high level commitment by both the countries towards the shared diplomatic and security objectives.