New Delhi: Health Minister visits Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre & Hospital

A 10,200-bedded “Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre” has been developed at Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) in Chhatarpur, Delhi as part of coordinated efforts of the Centre and Delhi Government to bolster the containment measures.

During his visit and detailed review of the facility, Dr. Harsh Vardhan visited the kitchen area of RSSB followed by an inspection of Stores. The healthcare facility follows naturopathy and protocols of Ayurveda for boosting immunity of the in-patients at the Centre. They are given Ayurvedic Kadha in the morning followed by meals as advised by dieticians and the day ends with milk with turmeric.

After donning the PPE, the Health Minister interacted with nearly 12 patients and inquired about their health and wellbeing, in addition to the facilities and healthcare that they receive at the centre. He also inquired about the sanitation and hygiene maintenance including the upkeep of the toilets. The patients expressed satisfaction at the care they are receiving.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also visited the Nursing Stations and lauded the selfless work and dedicated services being provided by the doctors, nursing staff and all others, including the sanitation workers, who are engaged in operation of this Centre.

The Minister also interacted with the 30 COVID volunteers who have themselves recovered from the infection and are now offering their services at the Centre. Calling them “COVID Warriors”, he thanked them for their contribution and dedication.