New Delhi: 22nd meet on India-China boundary question to be held today

India and China will hold their border talks in New Delhi on Saturday. This will be 22nd meeting of the Special Representatives of both the countries to discuss the ‘Boundary Question’. A release from Ministry of External Affairs said that the Indian delegation will be led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval while the Chinese side will be led by State Councilor and Foreign Minister of People’s Republic of China Wang Yi.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told the media in Beijing on Friday that talks will focus on the delimitation of the border, boundary management and a host of bilateral and international issues. This will be the first meeting of the special representatives between the two countries since the 2nd Informal Summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram in October this year.

The two sides will also exchange views on bilateral and international issues of mutual interest. The annual SR talks are the highest official level forum with a mandate to find not only the solution to the boundary issue but also to discuss all other issues concerning the two countries. The two countries, according to the practice, hold the meetings in rotation.