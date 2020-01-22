New building of Aurobindo Ashram School inaugurated in Kathmandu

The new infrastructure is constructed with the Government of India’s grant assistance of 28.25 million Nepali rupees. The three story building comprises eleven class rooms, three labs, four store rooms, two staff rooms. Besides rooms for accounts, administration, record, library and principal, it also has examination and multi-purpose hall.

Aurobindo Ashram School was established in 1993 by Sri Aurobindo Yoga Mandir in Thankot area of Kathmandu district. This is a residential School which provides Secondary School Education to nearly 260 students. The school has over 53% of girls students. Most of the students are poor, destitute and orphan. The School is providing free education and hostel facility to them.

The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost learning environment of the students. Government of India is happy to be associated with the project which compliments effort of Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education.