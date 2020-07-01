Nepal’s ruling party leaders demand PM Oli’s resignation

As soon as the powerful Standing Committee meeting of the ruling party started at the PM’s official residence at Baluwatar yesterday, former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ slammed Oli for the remarks he made on Sunday.



Mr Prachanda said, the Prime Minister’s remarks that India is conspiring to remove him was neither politically correct, nor diplomatically appropriate. He said, such a statement by the Prime Minister may damage Nepal’s relations with the neighbour.



Senior leaders Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal, Vice chairman Bamdev Gautam and spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha also asked Prime Minister Oli to provide evidence of his accusation and asked him to quit.

