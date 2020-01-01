Nepal’s President launches ‘Visit Nepal Year 2020’ campaign

Chief Justice, National Assembly Chairman, former Prime Ministers and political party leaders from Nepal and dignitaries from various countries including India’s Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism and Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel also graced the occasion.

The ambitious campaign is aimed to promote tourism in Nepal and attract 2 million tourists during the year 2020.

In his address Nepal’s Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yogesh Bhattarai said the government has a goal of making tourism one of the key pillars of Nepali economy.

He said Visit Nepal Year 2020 will create a new image of Nepal in the hearts and minds of the world community.

On this occasion India’s Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism and Culture, Prahlad said India and Nepal have age old cultural and social ties.

He said participation and enthusiasm among youths will make the campaign successful.

Visit Nepal 2020 campaign was also launched in all the seven provinces of Nepal from Wednesday.

During the campaign a large number of programmes will be organized in various parts of Nepal throughout the year.