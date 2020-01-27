Nepal’s newly elected Speaker of House of Representatives Agni Sapkota assumes office

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered oath of office and secrecy to Saptoka at Shital Niwas, the President House in Kathmandu on Monday.

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Agni Prasad Sapkota was unopposed elected Speaker of the House of Representatives on Sunday.

The post of Speaker was lying vacant since October last year after Krishna Bahadur Mahara resigned following allegations of attempted rape.