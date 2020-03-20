Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs held a telephone conversation with EAM Dr. S Jaishankar

Both the Foreign Ministers held discussion on enhancing cooperation and measures to combat the threat posed by the rapid spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The two Ministers also underscored the necessity for maintaining smooth supply of goods and medical items between the two countries. They also discussed about having effective surveillance at the border to minimize the risk and vulnerabilities associated with Covid-19.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal thanked the Government of India for offering help to Nepal to prevent Covid-19, including through the services of a Rapid Response Team of doctors and specialists.