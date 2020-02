Nepal’s former speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara acquitted in attempt to rape case

District Judge Ambar Raj Poudel acquitted Mahara from all the charges on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

After the court verdict Mahara was released from Dillibazaar central prison in Kathmandu this afternoon.

He was arrested on October 6 last year after a woman employee of the Parliament Secretariat had lodged police complaint accusing Mahara of attempting to rape her.