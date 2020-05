Nepal’s COVID-19 tally soars to 357 after 53 new cases reported on Monday

Earlier in the morning, 9 persons were tested positive. The condition of all new patients is reported to be normal.

There are 319 active cases in Nepal, while 36 patients have been recovered so far. Two persons lost their lives due to corona virus till date.

Currently 20090 people are under quarantine and 412 persons kept in isolation across the Himalayan nation.