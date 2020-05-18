Nepal’s COVID-19 national tally reaches 304

The condition of all new patients is reported to be normal. There are 266 active cases in Nepal, while 36 patients have been recovered so far.

Two persons lost their lives due to corona virus till date.

Meanwhile, Nepal government has extended ongoing nationwide lockdown till June 2. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held in Kathmandu last evening.

The High Level Coordination Committee to prevent and control COVID-19 recommended the government on Sunday to extend lockdown for 15 days in view of the rising number of corona virus cases.