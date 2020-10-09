Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Nepal’s COVID-19 cases crossed one lakh mark

Nepal’s COVID-19 cases crossed one lakh mark

The Kathmandu Valley has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 virus and recorded 1409 new cases. The Ministry of Health and Population has called public to adopt more precautionary measures against COVID-19 as National capital Kathmandu logged more than 10 thousand cases in a week.

The Spokesperson also said with 10 more fatalities Nepal’s coronavirus-related death toll has gone to 600. He said that 1680 persons have been discharged after recovery in past one day taking the total number of COVID-19 recovery to 73,023. There are currently 27053 active cases of coronavirus across the Himalayan nation.

