Ministry of Health and Population Spokesperson Dr Bikas Devkota informed mediapersons in Kathmandu today that a sample sent for testing at the National Health Lab has come out positive.

He said the person had come to Kathmandu on QR-652 flight from Doha.

Dr Bikas Devkota said earlier two persons from the same flight were found positive.

He said so far six positive cases of COVID-19 has been reported in Nepal.

Five people are undergoing treatment while one person has already recovered.