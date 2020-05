According to the Ministry of Health and Population three persons each from Udayapur and Kapilvastu districts and one from Parsa district tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 78 active cases in Nepal, while 31 patients have been recovered so far.

The condition of all the patients is reported to be normal.

At present 14,592 people are under quarantine and 143 persons kept in isolation across the Himalayan nation.