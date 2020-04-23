Nepal thanks India for COVID-19 assistance

The consignment, as a gift from the people of India to people of Nepal, includes 8.25 lakhs dosage of essential medicines including 3.2 lakhs dosage of Paracetamol and 2.5 lakhs dosages of Hydroxychloroquine. This initiative manifests continuing cooperation of India and Nepal in all situations and circumstances.



Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed gratitude towards India for gifting essential medicines. In a tweet Mr Oli said,

I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for India’s generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 Pandemic. The medicines were handedover to the Minister for Health and Population today by the Ambassador of India.

— K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) April 22, 2020

Our leaders have shown commitment to fight COVID-19 Pandemic and protect our people. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference of SAARC Leaders on 15 March 2020 and offered all possible assistance to India’s neighbours, pledging 10 million US dollars to SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

Indian and Nepali health professionals are collaborating their efforts on ground to contain and stop this Pandemic. India is committed to prepare, act and succeed together in partnership with Nepal and other South Asian partner countries in this hour of challenge.