Nepal: Republic Day celebrated at Indian embassy

The main function was held at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, where Charge d’ Affaires Dr. Ajay Kumar unfurled the tri color. Our correspondent reports that hundreds of Indian nationals and friends of India enthusiastically participated in the Republic Day celebrations.



After hoisting national flag Dr. Ajay Kumar read out the President’s message. He felicitated a Veer Nari, eight widows and five next of kins of deceased soldiers by disbursing their dues worth 5.97 Crore Nepali rupees and a blanket to each.

The Indian Embassy gifted books to 51 libraries and educational institutions spread across all seven provinces of Nepal. On this occasion, 30 ambulances and 6 buses were also gifted to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of Nepal, thereby reaffirming Government of India’s commitment to partner with Nepal in its journey towards socio-economic development.



The Government of India has so far gifted 782 ambulances and 154 buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of 77 districts in Nepal, expanding healthcare access for thousands of Nepali people and serving to the educational needs of the thousands of students.



The students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre Kathmandu, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Modern Indian School added colors in patriotic fervor with their spectacular performances. The ceremony concluded with a mesmerizing performance by the Nepal Army Band.



Later in the day, Charge d’ Affaires Dr. Ajay Kumar hosted a reception at India House. Vice President of Nepal Nanda Bahadur Pun graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Over 1500 dignitaries, including senior political leaders and public personalities attended the reception.



In Birgunj, Consul General of India, Nitesh Kumar unfurled the tri-color. A large number of Indian expats also joined the Republic Day celebrations.