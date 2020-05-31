Nepal reports two more COVID-19 fatality; Total number of Corona cases soars to 1567

Health Ministry also confirmed death of a 35-year man from Dailekh district on Saturday. The total number of COVID deaths have gone to eight.

In the daily press briefing Ministry spokesperson said 166 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 during last 24 hours taking total number to 1567.

The COVID-19 cases are continuously increasing in the Himalayan nation and over 950 persons have been diagnosed with corona virus in last one week. There are 1339 active cases, while 220 people have been recovered so far. Eight persons have died of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in view of increasing threat of COVID-19 Nepal government has extended nationwide lockdown till June 14. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held in Kathmandu last evening.

The government has also decided to suspend international flights until 30th June.