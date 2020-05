According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a 41 year man died of corona virus in Rupandehi district today.

Meanwhile 9 more persons tested positive this afternoon taking total number to 453. Earlier in the morning 17 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

There are now 401 persons having corona virus in Nepal, while 49 people have been recovered.

Three persons lost their lives due to COVID-19 so far. Currently 25030 people are kept in quarantine in the Himalayan nation.