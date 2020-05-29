Nepal reports sixth COVID-19 fatality; 170 more tested positive taking total number to 1212

According to the Ministry of Health and Population a 35-year-old man died of corona virus from Arghakhanchi district.

The ministry spokesperson said 170 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking total number to 1212.

There is a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in Nepal. In the first five days of the current week alone more than 600 persons diagnosed with corona virus.

Meanwhile, 19 more persons cured and discharged from various hospitals.

There are now 1000 active cases, while 206 people have been recovered.

Six persons have died of COVID-19 so far. Out of 77 districts 52 have reported corona virus infection till date.