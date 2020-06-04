Nepal reports one more COVID-19 fatality

A 45 year man from Palpa district died of coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health and Population with this the COVID-19 deaths in the Himalayan nation has reached ten.

Ministry spokesperson said 334 more persons diagnosed with COVID-19 during the last 24 hours taking the total number to 2634.

This is the first time when Nepal has reported more than 300 cases of coronavirus infection in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, twelve people recovered and discharged from hospital today. There are 2334 active cases, while 290 people have been recovered so far.

Ten persons have died of COVID-19. Out of 77 districts of Nepal 65 districts have reported coronavirus infection till date.